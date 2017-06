Zeen Eid Collection 2017, Zeen’s new Eid collection featuring comfortable yet trendy outfits is definitely the talk of the town these days!If like us you believe a great outfit can be the start to a fantastic day or can create a special moment, experience ZEEN, our take on women’s style. You might just be pleasantly surprised! At ZEEN you will find fresh prints, flattering fits, and small, unexpected details. We insist on clothes that feel as good as they look.