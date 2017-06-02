Football: Six-shooting USA take aim at first world title

SEOUL – The United States have raised hopes of a surprise Under-20 World Cup win after they stormed into the quarter-finals with a 6-0 win over New Zealand.

Seventeen-year-old Josh Sargent equalled the American record with his fourth goal at the tournament as the USA ran riot late .

On Sunday, the USA will face Venezuela in the quarter-finals, while Portugal play Uruguay. Italy take on Zambia and England play Mexico .

The United States have never won a men’s world football title at any level, although their women’s team are three-time World Cup champions.

Sargent scored the opener against New Zealand on 32 minutes, tying the USA’s tournament record shared by Jozy Altidore, Eddie Johnson and Taylor Twellman.

It paved the way for five more goals in the second half, all from different scorers.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling, but I’m not here to focus on myself, I’m here to help the team win games,” Sargent told FIFA.com after equalling the national record.