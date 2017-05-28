UK lowers threat level as Manchester bomber photos released

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – Britain lowered the terror threat level which was hiked after this week’s carnage in Manchester as police released CCTV footage of bomber Salman Abedi on the night of the attack.

The move to scale back the threat level from critical to severe was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May who said there were now 11 suspects in custody over Monday night’s bombing targeting young fans at a pop concert.

Investigators gave details of Abedi’s last hours as they released photographs from security cameras showing the bespectacled suicide bomber in trainers, jeans, black sleeves, a black cap and a black puffer waistcoat, over which the straps of his backpack can be seen.

The 22-year-old, of Libyan origin, was born in the northwestern English city.

The police statement said one of the last places he went to was a “city centre flat and from there he left to make his way to the Manchester Arena,” where the attack took place.