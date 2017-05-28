Profiteers increase fruit prices with advent of Ramazan in Karachi

KARACHI – Profiteers in Karachi have raised the fruits prices owing to its rising demand in Ramazan.

All the fruits available in market have witnessed an increase landing the fast observing faithful into a worrisome state. Apples are being sold between Rs250-300/ kg, mangoes Rs120-150/ kg, bananas Rs150/ dozen, watermelon Rs40/ kg, melons Rs60/ kg, peaches Rs160/kg.

The price list issued by the Commissioner of Karachi is not in effect in any of the shops.

People have demanded the government to initiate action against the profiteers and decrease the prices of fruits.

Fruit vendors and wholesalers increase prices every year and fleece the customers without any fear of being penalized or caught by the toothless price regulation mechanism of district administration.