Acquisitions accelerate as tech giants seek to build AI smarts

SAN FRANCISCO – A total of 34 artificial intelligence startups were acquired in the first quarter of this year, more than twice the amount of activity in the year-ago quarter, according to the research firm CB Insights.

Tech giants seeking to reinforce their leads in artificial intelligence or make up for lost ground have been the most aggressive buyers. Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google has acquired 11 AI startups since 2012, the most of any firm, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O), respectively, according to CB Insights.

The companies declined to comment on their acquisition strategies. A spokesman for Apple did confirm the company’s recent purchase of Lattice Data, a startup that specializes in working with unstructured data.

The first quarter also saw one of the largest deals to date as Ford Motor Co (F.N) invested $1 billion in Argo AI, founded by former executives on self-driving teams at Google and Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL].

Startups are looking to go deep on applications of artificial intelligence to specific fields, such as health and retail, industry observers say, rather than compete directly with established companies.

“What you will see is very big players will build platform services, and startup communities will migrate more to applied intelligent apps,” said Matt McIlwain, managing director of Madrona Venture Group.

Healthcare startup Forward, for example, is using artificial intelligence to crunch data that can inform doctors’ recommendations.