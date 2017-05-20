Sylvester Stallone hopes Bollywood doesn’t ‘wreck’ Rambo

Bollywood’s muscle machine Tiger Shroff is all set to play the iconic John Rambo in the upcoming remake of the 1980s action movie, Rambo. The news has generated a huge amount of excitement and hype on part of Bollywood fans who have expressed their eagerness to see the B-town hunk play the role of the troubled war veteran.

According to a report in the Hindustantimes, Tiger Shroff will play the role of the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces. Stuck in the jungles and mountains of the Himalayas, the Indian Rambo, much like his predecessor, will unleash terror and mayhem upon his enemies, becoming what he had been trained to be; an irrepressible war fighter.