Kulbhushan’s case to be taken to logical conclusion in accordance with country’s law: Nisar

WARSAK- Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has unequivocally stated that Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case would be taken to its logical end in accordance with domestic laws.

He was addressing passing out parade of FC at Warsak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Nisar issued warning to Afghanistan that Pakistan would not pay heed if it continues to utter India’s articulations. About Iran, the Interior Minister said he will visit the country after Ramadan and all the matters will be addressed amicably. He said Pakistan and Iran enjoy close relations and these will remain so in future as well.

Nisar also renewed his vow of uprooting terrorism from country for once and all.

“Pakistan has achieved key feats in anti-terror campaign due to unrivalled sacrifices rendered by law enforcement agencies,” added interior minister.

Referring to the role of the FC, the Interior Minister said the FC personnel are the protectors of Pakistan and they will have to set new trends of professionalism and commitment in order to free the country of all undesirable elements.