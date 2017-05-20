Football: Madrid on verge of long-awaited title

MADRID – Real Madrid are poised to win a first La Liga title in five years as Zinedine Zidane s men hold a three-point lead over Barcelona heading into the final day of the season.

Barca need to beat Eibar at home to have any chance of a third straight title in outgoing coach Luis Enrique s farewell to the Camp Nou.

Madrid have looked in ominous form as they ve edged towards the title by thrashing Sevilla and Celta Vigo 4-1 in the past week with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in both games.

“We have to continue what we are doing because the league isn t finished yet,” warned Zidane after Celta were swept aside .

However, having lost just three league games all season it would be a huge shock if 11th-placed Malaga denied Madrid at the final hurdle.

Malaga, though, are one of La Liga s form sides having picked up 13 points from their last five games.

The Andalusians also did Real a huge favour by beating Barcelona 2-0 last month.

And Malaga s attitude towards the game will be under the spotlight after some controversial comments from their coach Michel.

The former Madrid favourite admitted he wanted the title decided before his old side visited as he would have prefered to give them a “guard of honour” than deal Madrid s chances “a blow”.

Those statements sparked a war of words between Malaga and Barcelona with Barca lodging a complaint with the Spanish sporting authorities after Malaga s Qatari owner Abdullah Al-Thani described them on Twitter as “the scum of Catalonia”.