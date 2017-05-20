Doomsday Arctic seed vault suffers breach

Many have referred to it as a vault that will ensure humanity’s survival. The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is an underground vault built in the Arctic to house seeds of the millions of plant and crop species as a means of protecting them in case of natural calamities and man-made catastrophes.

The aim of this ‘seed bunker’ is to help them survive events like floods, disease or nuclear war. In case a disaster like a huge flood due to global warming or a nuclear holocaust destroys crops around the world, this vault will play a vital role in humanity’s survival. The seeds stored here can help grow crops that have been lost. The vault contains almost half a billion seeds which represent around 880,000 different crops.