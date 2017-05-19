Shahid Afridi back at Hampshire

LONDON – Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is to return for a third spell with Hampshire after signing to take part in this season s English Twenty20 Blast, the south coast club announced .

Nicknamed Boom Boom for his aggressive big-hitting, the 37-year-old is also a highly effective leg-spinner in cricket s shortest format, with his 97 wickets in 98 matches a Twenty20 international record.

Afridi had previous stints with Hampshire in 2011 and 2016 and the club s director of cricket Giles White said: “We re thrilled to welcome Shahid back to the club for the coming T20 Blast campaign.

“He s been an important part of our success in the short form of the game in previous seasons and we feel his talents fit well with the current squad.”