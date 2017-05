SOUTH KOREA – In a time span of less than a month, Samsung has succeeded to sell 10 million of its Galaxy S8 and S8 plus smartphones.

Samsung is counting on the S8 to rejuvenate sales after it scrapped the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones last year in one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history.

The firm has yet to disclose what caused some Note 7 phones to catch fire on their own.