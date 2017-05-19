Police arrest suspect, recover 500 liter alcohol in Narang Mandi

NARANG MANDI – Police personnel arrested a suspect and confiscated 500 liter liquor from his possession during raid in Narang Mandi.

According to details, the security forces launched an operation in Sharifpura village and detained the suspect. The officers also recovered alcohol and different equipments from him.

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) had suspended Sindh High Court (SHC) decision regarding ban on alcohol in the province, directing to implement 1979 law and act accordingly.

SHC had ordered to close bars selling alcohol across the province and banned 120 liquor vendors. The court had instructed the authorities to continue shutter down until the formation of proper procedure.