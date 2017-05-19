Jury row brews as Cannes screens Netflix film

CANNES – The first of two Netflix movies that have jurors at the Cannes festival at loggerheads gets its premiere .

“Okja”, a $50-million creature feature about a young country girl who tries to save a beast created by an unscrupulous multinational company, had been touted as a possible winner of the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

But a bitter row between the streaming giant and French cinema owners may have already put it, and the other film purchased by Netflix, “The Meyerowitz Stories” with Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, out of contention.