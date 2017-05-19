Government didn’t fulfill its duties in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD – Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has accused the government of not fulfilling its duties pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

While strongly criticizing the government he asserted that it aims to provide a ‘walk over’ to India. He said that Attorney General should have been sent in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to represent Pakistan in the case.

Shah stressed that Kulbhushan’s issue is linked with the security of the country. He also urged the government to present Dawn leaks’ report in parliament.