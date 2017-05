MADRID – Real Madrid’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has set a record of most goals in European League.

Ronaldo broke a 46-year-old record of former Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves in the 10th minute of Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo by striking 367 goals.

The four-time World Player of the Year has scored 284 goals in 264 league games for Real, while adding a further 84 goals in 196 matches for Manchester United.