Pakistan senior hockey team beat Whites

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Senior Hockey team had to dig deep to overcome the fighting Whites side 2-0 at Okara’s recently laid synthetic turf .

It was scoreless at the half time. A crowd of around two thousand enjoyed the well contested encounter, said the information made available to APP here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The goals came in the third quarter and Aleem Bilal was the scorer each time. Both the goals came via set pieces; penalty corner and penalty stroke.

The match was part of Pakistan Hockey Federation’s development plan to groom upcoming players by competing them against the senior team.