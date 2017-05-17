Nawaz faces one month suspension, Rs2 lac fine after confession

LAHORE – All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been banned for one month from all formats of the game, and fined two lac rupees for not informing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the offers which he got from the bookies.

The decision has been announced by PCB. According to sources, Mohammad Nawaz has been given relaxation in punishment after the cricketer confessed his mistake before the anti-corruption unit (ACU).

Earlier, Nawaz told that bookmakers approached him during the Australia tour, and admitted that it was his big mistake of not reporting the incident to the board.

It is worth mentioning here that Mohammad Irfan earlier confessed to committing the same mistake. He was banned for one year and fined one million rupees by PCB.