Misbah-ul-Haq gets hero’s welcome on return to Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan’s most successful Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq received a wonderful welcome at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on his return from West Indies after the historic series victory.

Misbah arrived in Lahore along with his family, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials including Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid and his fans welcomed him at the airport.

Flower petals were showered on Misbah-ul-Haq by the fans, garlands were put in his neck, and bouquet was presented to him to let him know that ‘cricket will miss you’. Misbah-ul-Haq and his wife also seemed happy by witnessing the wonderful welcome.