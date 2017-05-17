Borders from space: Humanity’s divisions visible miles high

Humanity appears insignificant when the earth is viewed from space, and pacifists who champion unity among the human race frequently throw around the cliches like, “There are no borders visible from space.” It it is true that the view of the globe from space trivialises our differences as all one can see is the natural landscape and not the divisive lines that exist on a map. However, that is not always the case. Some differences are so firmly embedded between people that they can be clearly seen even from space.

NASA astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) have at various times captured breathtaking images of borders between countries. It seems that some differences are so deeply entrenched that they are visible from miles above the ground.