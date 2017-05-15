Pakistan retain fifth spot in latest Test rankings after Dominica win

DUBAI – International Cricket Council (ICC) has released new Test rankings, and Pakistan have retained their fifth position with 97 rating points after Dominica triumph.

India are sitting at the top of the table with 122 points, followed by South Africa (109) and Australia (108). England hold the fourth spot with 101 points.

New Zealand (96), Sri Lanka (90) and West Indies (70) are at sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

Bangladesh (66) and Zimbabwe (5) complete the list of top ten men’s Test teams in ICC rankings.