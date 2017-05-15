Netflix executive urges film festivals to change

SEOUL – A top Netflix executive urged film festivals to “change” and embrace movies from various platforms, with the streaming giant embroiled in a row over distribution with Cannes.

Netflix has two films in the running for the Palme d Or at Cannes, and a policy of releasing its movies online on the same day that they start showing in cinemas.

But French law restricts online streaming until three years after a movie has been put on general release, and Netflix refused to screen the movies in French cinemas.

The move angered French cinema owners, who forced Cannes effectively to slap a ban on future Netflix-backed movies at the world s top film festival.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said Cannes should live up to its core mission of “celebrating arts” regardless of platform.

“Historically many films get into Cannes film festival with no distribution at all,” he told a press conference in Seoul to introduce Netflix s South Korean-directed film “Okja” ahead of its premiere at Cannes.

The $50 million project starring Tilda Swinton and directed by Bong Joon-Ho will hit theatres in South Korea, the US and Britain, but will only be available on Netflix elsewhere in the world.

“Okja” is slated for official competition along with another Netflix-backed movie, “The Meyerowitz Stories” — starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller.

But from next year Cannes will require every film in competition to be shown in French cinemas afterwards, potentially preventing Netflix movies from competing for prizes.