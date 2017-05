MUMBAI – Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, who is known for her ethereal looks and endearing smile, is celebrating her 50th birthday amid hundreds of wishes and letters from her fans.

The Dhak Dhak girl, who started her career from film Abodh in 1984, has received several awards including Padma Shri and Filmfare. The actress has also performed in Bollywood hits like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja and Dil to Pagal Hai.