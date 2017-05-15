Here’s what Misbah said in his farewell address after historic Test victory

ROSEAU – The career of Pakistan’s most successful Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has finally come to an end, but not before adding yet another feather in his cap in the form of historic Test victory at Windsor Park.

The 43-year-old Misbah became the first captain ever in the history of Pakistan Test cricket to have beaten the West Indies in a Test series on their home soil. Finishing his career on a historic moment, here is what Misbah said before leaving the field for the last time:

“I would like to thank Almighty Allah, whatever I had, whatever success I got throughout my career, to end like that, I couldn’t ask for anything better. Then I would like to thank my family: my mother, my sisters, and especially to my wife Uzma who supported me and was always there. This series was only for her because I could have finished in Australia. She just convinced me and the fans that I have to come. And this team, too, most of these players [said], ‘You don’t have to end like that. You have to go winning and performing well.’

Thanks to everybody. My son is not here. He’s watching on TV, so I’m missing him. But obviously he has his exams and could not travel with us. A lot of others, too. Throughout my career, all the coaching staff, managers, trainers, doctors, and especially the colleagues, teammates, class fellows, teachers, who really supported me throughout my career, throughout my life and would be praying for me. Thanks a lot. And fans all throughout the world. Not just Pakistan. Even in West Indies, all the guys they’ve been coming to me, wishing me all the best for the rest of life. But it’s life, everything except the Almighty Allah has to end, whether it’s bad or good.