‘Dangal’ becomes highest-grossing Bollywood movie with Rs1000 crore

MUMBAI – Mr perfectionist, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has continued to hit the box office as the movie has entered into Rs1000 crore club.

The wrestling drama, which is based on the true story of an Indian coach who trained his two daughters to become champion grapplers, was screened in China on May 5 and earned 300 crore (Indian rupee) in nine days, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone.

Dangal’s triumph is more than the previous top grosser – Khan’s science fiction film “PK”, which amassed 3.40 billion rupees during its entire run in 2014.

“Dangal”, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is based on the true story of wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat who raised his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become champion wrestlers.

Geeta won a gold medal for India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games while her sister topped the podium at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. “Dangal” is a Hindi word used to describe a wrestling competition.

Khan, 51, gained a lot of weight to play the role of Mahavir before quickly losing 25 kilograms to appear as a younger version of the coach elsewhere in the film.

The movie was released on December 23 and was India s second hit wrestling film of 2016. “Sultan”, starring Salman Khan, came out in July, made 3.15 billion rupees and sits third on the all-time grossing list.