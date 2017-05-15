Arbaaz Khan agrees to give mammoth amount as alimony to Malaika

MUMBAI – Bollywood’s sizzling couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have officially ended their 18-year marriage after a family court in Bandra granted them divorce .

Sources told that Arbaaz has to give mammoth amount of 15 crore (Indian rupee) as ailmony to settle his divorce with Malaika.

Despite separation, Malaika Arora participates in many Khan family celebrations.

The couple had approached the family court and filed divorce by mutual consent last year. Media reports suggested that Malaika is in a relationship with a British businessman that led to the split.

Malaika was shifted to an apartment in Khar, along with her 14-year-old son Arhaan.