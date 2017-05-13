PCB to submit reply against Nasir Jamshed till May 26

LAHORE : Pakistan Cricket Board will submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied on by May 26 against cricketer Nasir Jamshed for his alleged involvement in the spot fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League in Dubai in February this year.

The Anti-Corruption Tribunal held its preliminary hearing here on Friday at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore and the following were in attendance, Jus. ® Asghar Haider (Chairman), Lt Gen. ® Tauqir Zia, Wasim Bari (Members), Hassan Iqbal, Advocate for Nasir Jamshed, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan Advocates for PCB, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB,Col. ® Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department.

“PCB’s counsel read out the charges leveled by PCB against Nasir Jamshed namely, Articles 2.4.6; and 2.4.7 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015”, said a spokesman of PCB after the hearing.

The Tribunal in consultation and with concurrence of both parties agreed upon the procedure and timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code. PCB shall submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied on by May 26, he said.

“Nasir Jamshed will be provided an opportunity to respond by filing an Answering Brief on June 9 and PCB may, at its discretion, file a Reply Brief on June 14. The Final Hearing shall commence from June 30 on a day to day basis “, he said.