SC directs Imran to submit reply on CDA report against Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has summoned reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on report of Capital Development Authority (CDA) which declares a portion of Khan’s 300 kanal residence illegal among 122 other constructions in Bani Gala.

The SC heard a suo moto case against encroachments in Bani Gala today (Wednesday) and sought details from CDA of 20 years allotments. During proceeding, Khan’s counsel Babar Awan informed bench about his reservations upon which Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that apex court’s proceedings were not against any individual and SC could appoint analysts for comprehensive study in case CDA s report was half-finished.