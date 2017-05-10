Power shortfall of 5,500MW leads to 8-14 hours of load-shedding

LAHORE – Energy crisis has continued to prevail in the country despite government’s tall claims as power generation has dropped to 14,000MW against the demand of 19,550MW amid ongoing hot weather in most parts of the country.

With mercury rising above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country, urban areas are facing 8-10 hours of load-shedding and rural areas up to 14 hours of power cuts daily.

Ministry of Water and Power sources said that currently, hydel power plants are generating 3,500MW of electricity, GENCOs 2,500MW and IPPs 8,000MW.