PCB’s ACU interrogated nine players during PSL: sources

LAHORE – New revelations are coming out with every passing day in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal as it has been unearthed that nine players were interrogated in Dubai during the league.

The nine players which were inquired by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption unit (ACU) also included opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad and all-rounder Imad Wasim.

As per details available, Ahmed Shehzad was interrogated regarding his slow batting against New Zealand in 2016 ICC Twnety20 World Cup. The batsman scored just 30 runs off 32 balls in a T20 game.

Zulfiqar Babar and Umar Amin were given clean chit after investigation, but Ahmed Shehzad and Imad Wasim are still under the radar of ACU. It is worth mentioning here that Umar Amin also played the part of an informer.