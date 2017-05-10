Pakistani colour films that failed to grab attention in the beginning

LAHORE – Pakistani film industry has always been a troubled tale with ups and downs at different levels as most of the Pakistani colour films failed to live up to the expectations of the audience in the beginning despite introducing latest technology.

According to Daily Dunya report, 1960 was marked as the start of color era in Pakistani cinema when director Munshi Dil and S.Q Zaman recorded two color songs in film ‘Gul Bakavli’ being picturized on Sudheer, Jameela Razzaq and Illyas Kashmiri. However, the film didn’t grab the attention of the spectators.