Football: Fury after FIFA agrees to replace Blatter ethics judge

MANAMA – FIFA bosses recommended replacing the ethics judge who helped bring down Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, prompting a response that his removal was “politically motivated”.

A five-hour long meeting of the all-powerful FIFA Council in Bahrain, chaired by president Gianni Infantino, has decided to replace German Hans-Joachim Eckert and ethics investigator Cornel Borbely.

In response, a furious Eckert and Borbely said in a statement that their removals effectively meant the “end of FIFA s reforms efforts”.

The pair are expected to arrive in Bahrain on Wednesday and due to give a potentially explosive press conference.

The FIFA Council recommended replacing Eckert with Vassilios Skouris of Greece, a former president of the European Court of Justice.

Similarly, ethics investigator Borbely is to be replaced by Colombia s Maria Claudia Rojas.

The council also recommended Fiti Sunia of America Samoa serve as deputy to Skouris, while Canada s Bruno de Vita and Martin Ngoga of Rwanda will work alongside Rojas.

The decision is set to be ratified by FIFA at its annual Congress, which convenes in Bahrain on Thursday.

Skouris served as president on the ECJ from 2003 until 2015.

A statement from FIFA said that candidates “will be presented for election en bloc to the FIFA Congress, each for a term of office of four years which would come into effect immediately”.