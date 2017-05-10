Football: Alves special sends Juve into Champions League final

TURIN – A stunning Dani Alves volley helped Juventus stroll into their second Champions League final in three years as a 2-1 win on the night completed a 4-1 aggregate victory over outclassed Monaco.

Brazilian wing-back Alves s 25-yard strike followed Mario Mandzukic s opener for the treble-chasing Italian champions as any semblance of a contest was snuffed out by half-time.

Teenage superstar Kylian Mbappe pulled a goal back for the principality club after the break, his sixth of the competition.

But there was never any realistic prospect of them threatening to overturn a 2-0 deficit from last week s first leg.

It will be the ninth time Juventus, runners-up in 2015, have contested the final of Europe s elite club competition.

And on this evidence, Massimiliano Allegri s sinewy, battle-hardened squad stand a good chance of adding to the club s meagre return of two triumphs when they meet either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3.

Allegri made only one change from last week s first leg line-up but was soon forced to restore it as Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, returning from suspension, lasted only 10 minutes before limping off to make way for Claudio Marchisio.

For Monaco, the loss of Nabil Dirar to injury in the warm-up meant a hasty return for Benjamin Mendy as coach Leonardo Jardim opted to match Juve s 3-5-2 set-up.