Daniyal Aziz predicts PTI will end soon

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz has predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will end soon. The PML-N leader said how can that party come in front which was not even able to win a single seat?

On the other hand, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Wednesday postponed the disqualification case against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen till June 5.

The case was heard by a five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Mohammad Raza. CEC inquired whether a same case is being heard in Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

Akram Sheikh responded to the question and said there is difference between the allegations that have been made against Imran Khan in both cases, and stakeholders are also different.

Sardar Mohammad Raza remarked that this case may affect the one that is being heard in SC. The hearing of case against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen was postponed till June 5 afterwards.