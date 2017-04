GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH – While addressing on the 39th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, PPP Chairman said that April 4 marked a black day in Pakistan’s history.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no justice was provided after the execution of PPP founder, adding that his only mistake was to love the nation.

While praising his grandfather, Bilawal told that he gave an independent foreign policy and made Pakistan an atomic power.