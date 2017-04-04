Sharjeel Memon donates gold crowns to Chhipa

Former provincial minister for information and broadcasting, Sharjeel Memon has donated two gold crowns to Chhipa welfare foundation in Karachi .

Chief of the foundation, Dr Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) was invited by Memon to a local hospital for official hand over of the jewelry. The former MPA was under treatment at the hospital at the time.

On the occasion, Memon encouraged Dr Ramzan to continue the welfare efforts and service to humanity. He lauded the foundation for taking care of necessities of a large number of locals.

On the occasion, ex minister’s son among others were present who acknowledged the sacrifices put up by the welfare administration for their cause.

Dr Ramzan thanked Sharjeel Memon for entrusting the foundation and assured him that Chhipa would initiate welfare work in sections of the society that remain deprived and are yet to be facilitated.

Memon had returned to Pakistan last month after around two years.

He was honoured with two crowns made of gold by the people in his constituency.