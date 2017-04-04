Security officers recover 15kg heroin from plane at Karachi airport

KARACHI – Security officials have recovered 15kg of heroin from a plane parked at Karachi airport’s hangar.

According to details, the offices conducted a raid in the premises of the airport and confiscated drug which was to be smuggled abroad.

An investigation into the matter has been launched to prepare initial report.

Pakistan is a producer of hashish and opium, which is refined into heroin, but most of the drugs smuggled out of the country come from neighboring Afghanistan, the world’s biggest producer of both drugs, according to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.