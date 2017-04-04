Rain likely in different parts of country

LAHORE – Met Office is predicted rainfall in different parts of the country .

Rainfall in Lahore during night and Islamabad in the morning lowered the temperature providing little relief to the people.

According to the Meteorological department, rain-thunderstorm (associated with gusty winds) is expected at scattered places in KP, FATA, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavyfalls are predictable at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir creating a risk of flash flooding/land sliding in vulnerable areas.

Hailstorm is also likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper KP and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning was:

Islamabad 19°C, Lahore 22°C, Karachi 23°C, Peshawar 21°C, Quetta 15°C, Gilgit 11°C, Murree 12°C and Muzaffarabad 17°C.

Today’s highest maximum temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad, Turbat 45°C, Padidan 44°C, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Larkana 43°C, Moenjodaro 42°C.