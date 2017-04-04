PPP will win upcoming elections, claims Asif Zardari

GARHI KHUDA BUX – PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has slammed his political opponents while labeling them as Paper Tigers in his address at 38th death anniversary of founding leader of Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP organised a public rally in Garhi Khuda Bux in order to mark the 38th death anniversary of Pakistan’s ninth elected Prime Minister. Asif Ali Zardari expressed during his speech that PPP is not afraid of people who are targeting the party.

He claimed that his party is ready for the upcoming elections and that they will win.

PPP co-chairman commented that there is no electricity or water and yet PML-N claims that they are smart and reject the corruption charges levelled against them.

Asif Ali Zardari also paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and expressed that atrocities had been committed against the former prime minister.

He let it be known that the aim behind this annual public gathering was to bring to light the sacrifices offered by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

PPP co-chairman also claimed at the occasion that CPEC was his party’s project.

“We have always been the victims of character assassination,” claimed Asif Zardari.

He also expressed that they are awaiting Panama verdict.