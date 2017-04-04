Imran should reply to contempt of court notice: ECP

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again directed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to submit reply to contempt of court notice.

As per details, Chief Election Commission Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan remarked during the party funding case that if in case Imran Khan wasn’t been able to submit reply in the next hearing, action will be taken according to the law.

Sardar Raza Khan remarked that if in case a reply is not being submitted in the case, it will be perceived by the court that PTI has nothing to say against the contempt of court notice.

PTI s counsel assured the election commission that a reply will be submitted in the next hearing.

During the hearing, the commission sought written arguments from the lawyer of petitioner Akbar S Babar who is also the former founding member of PTI.