SC reserves verdict in Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday reserved the verdict in Panama Papers case.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the case. Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

In his remarks, the head of the bench Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that it is not an ordinary case. He maintained that the court will consider all aspects of the case to reach a conclusion in accordance with law and the constitution.

Justice Sheikh Azmat has remarked that the court will announce the verdict as per their intellect and knowledge.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari concluded his arguments in the case.

During the hearing, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed said that Sharif family had tried to escape the Panama Leaks case but the court has dismissed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Fasih Bukhari’s statement.

Justice Asif Khosa said that the court has just announced its decision.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan had remarked that it is a fundamental right of nation to know whether its prime minister is eligible or not.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali in his submissions before the court that any conclusive judgment cannot be given in the case until the allegations hurled by the petitioners are not probed and verified.

The bench said it may consider appointing an independent investigator to ensure transparent and fair probe of the matter in accordance with the law.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said the bench is looking into the case in every conceivable manner.