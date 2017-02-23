PM, CJP lament Lahore DHA market explosion

LAHORE – Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Thursday has expressed deep grief over Lahore’s Defence Z block market blast that took lives of eight people and left more than 20 injured.

According to details, the premier has ordered to speed up operation against militants and also summoned report of the explosion.

He has directed the authorities to ensure proper medical treatment to the wounded people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif pledged support with the bereaved families and vowed to eliminate terrorism from the country at any cost.

On the other hand, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar also lamented the incident.