Khaadi Lawn Vol 1- Embroidered Shirt with Shalwar Lawn Dupatta dresses 2017.The essence of this range lies in the vibrant hues and floral patterns echoing the elegant symphonies of Western Europe and East Asia.This collection consists of embroidered lawn shirts, lawn shalwars and lawn dupattas.Hope u like Khaadi Vol-1 Embroidered Shirt Lawn Dupatta Collection 2017 for girls.