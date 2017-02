Ethnic by outfitters Renaissance Unstitched S/S Collection 2017.Renaissance Ethnic Spring SummerUnstitched Collection 2017 Full Catalog.Ethnic Spring/Summer 2017 unstitched range Renaissance captures summer feel with floral prints and diverse patterns.There is a fusion of bright sorbet and pastel shades, bringing the collection to life. On-trend elements like tassels, gigantic earrings and exaggerated gharara pants have been combined to add a hint of drama to the overall look.