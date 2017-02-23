CPEC will boost Pakistan’s economy: Moody’s

LAHORE – International ratings institution Moody’s Corporation has issued a report which says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will boost economic activities in Pakistan, and the ratio of economic progress is expected to be 4.9 percent during the current year.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pakistan’s economic progress ratio has not gone to five percent for more than ten years, but there are high chances that this figure will be achieved this year due to CPEC.

According to Moody’s, CPEC will boost economic activities, increase industrial production and surge development work.

The report has also lauded banking system of Pakistan and said banking strength of the country will result in further progress in fiscal year 2017-18.

It has also been mentioned in the report that poor security situation and political instability may harm this economic progress.